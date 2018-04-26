Menu

Tornado’s farewell lap of Mach Loop

By Mark Drew | Mid Wales | News | Published:

Catch them while you can – because they won’t be around for long.

Vapour trails stream from the Tornado jet as it completes a lap of the Mach Loop

This incredible image shows an RAF’s Tornado jet as it shoots around the famous Mach Loop.

The Machynlleth Loop consists of a set of valleys in Mid Wales and it is known as a place where jets practise low-level flying.

As spring arrives, so have the crowds who head to the mountains to watch the spectacle of jets on their training runs.

The Tornado jets are set to be retired early next year, which means opportunities to see them at close quarters will be limited.

The RAF’s 36 Tornado GR4s, which took part in recent bombing raids on war-torn Syria, will be replaced by the F-35B jet.

Mark Drew

By Mark Drew
@MarkDrew_Star

Group Head of News

