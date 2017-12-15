Advertising
Water lorry catches fire
A lorry carrying a load of bottled water caught fire.
The lorry was travelling on the A483 near Four Crosses, when the cab caught fire on Thursday.
The driver unconnected the cab from the trailer, and called for the fire service, who arrived at 3.55am.
Crews spent nearly two hours putting out the fire, and checking for hotspots.
The driver managed to escape the cab unharmed and crews left the scene at 5.25am.
