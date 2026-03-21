Dudley man receives Christmas card in March - three months after it was sent

The retired heating engineer from Dudley, finally received the card on March 3 - three months and one day since it was posted from Nottingham.

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Mr Stanley couldn't believe his eyes when the card, complete with its Christmas stamp, arrived on the doormat of his home in Gower Road, Sedgley.

The postmark showed that it had been received at Royal Mail's Nottingham sorting office on December 2.

Martin Stanley from Sedgley, who received a Christmas card on March 3, three months after it was posted.

"It came from a friend who normally sends me a card every Christmas," he said.

"I had sent him one, as normal, and I thought it a bit strange, so when I spoke to him I asked if he had sent one, and he said that he had.

The Christmas card that arrived on March 3 - three months after it was posted

"It's even got a Christmas stamp on it."

*Is that the latest a Christmas card has been delivered? If you can beat the record, please telephone Mark Andrews on 01952 421535 or email Mark.andrews@mnamedia.co.uk.