Renowned micro artist's miniature sculptures with a Peaky Blinders twist support dog rescue charity's new Black Country hub
A Black Country dog rescue charity has opened a new community hub in Halesowen with an exhibition by a celebrated micro artist from the West Midlands.
Volunteers at Monarch's Mutts Dog Rescue welcomed renowned micro sculptor Wednesfield-born Dr Willard Wigan MBE to help launch the hub at the Cornbow Shopping Centre, Halesowen, with an exhibition of his work which will be in place for at least four weeks.
The exhibition, entitled Through the Microscope and In the Eye of a Needle, comprises pieces which are so small they have to viewed via a microscope, including a Peaky Blinders-themed work depicting a character from the hit show on a horse.
Monarch's Mutts founders Lucy and Kate Antill brought along some of the dogs who need to be re-homed including Tiny Tim the bulldog, who has been with them since December, and said the new hub would complement their charity shop which is already open in the Cornbow Centre.