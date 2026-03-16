Renowned micro artist's miniature sculptures with a Peaky Blinders twist support dog rescue charity's new Black Country hub

Volunteers at Monarch's Mutts Dog Rescue welcomed renowned micro sculptor Wednesfield-born Dr Willard Wigan MBE to help launch the hub at the Cornbow Shopping Centre, Halesowen, with an exhibition of his work which will be in place for at least four weeks.

Wednesfield-born sculptor Willard Wigan visited Halesowen to help raise funds for, and launch the community hub of, Monarch's Mutts Dog Rescue. He also showed off his latest sculpture, a Peaky Blinders character on a horse. Pictured with Willard are Mitzie the dog and, from left: volunteer Brodie Sadler, founders Lucy and Kate Antill with dog Tiny Tim. Photo: Steve Leath

The exhibition, entitled Through the Microscope and In the Eye of a Needle, comprises pieces which are so small they have to viewed via a microscope, including a Peaky Blinders-themed work depicting a character from the hit show on a horse.

Willard Wigan MBE with a magnified picture of his Peaky Blinders creation. Photo: Steve Leath

Monarch's Mutts founders Lucy and Kate Antill brought along some of the dogs who need to be re-homed including Tiny Tim the bulldog, who has been with them since December, and said the new hub would complement their charity shop which is already open in the Cornbow Centre.