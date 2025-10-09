Two charged after armed men attempt kidnap in Dudley

The incident happened on Sunday where two men armed with weapons gained entry to an address and a man was assaulted.

Money was then demanded before an attempted kidnap.

Two men from London have been charged after an incident in Dudley

Tai Diedrick, aged 27, of Woodcroft Road, Croydon and Aman-ra Teko, aged 23, of Loughborough Road, Lambeth have been charged with kidnap, aggravated burglary, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing a knife.

The arrests were made at addresses in the London area before they were taken back to the West Midlands, where the case was being investigated by Dudley CID officers.

They were both due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday) for a first hearing.