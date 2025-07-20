Road restrictions to come in as work takes place in Dudley

The work will take place on the B4458 along Highland Road, Burton Road and Salop Street in Dudley.

Temporary restrictions will prohibit vehicles using parts of the roads - they will come into force on Monday (July 21) and last until July 29 or when the works are completed, whichever is earlier.

Short duration side road closures will also take place.

There will be diversions in place for traffic unable to use parts of Highland Road, Burton Road and Salop Street via Himley Road, Milking Bank and Dibdale Road.