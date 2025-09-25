Popular three-day scarecrow spectacular returns to Pattingham this week

Back for the seventh edition, The Pattingham Scarecrow Festival will run from Friday to Sunday, offering fun for all ages on the Shropshire/South Staffordshire border.

Firmly established as one of the region’s most popular biennial events, the quirky festival invites visitors to follow a trail of handmade scarecrows displayed throughout the village, just seven miles from Wolverhampton.

The Pattingham Scarecrow Festival returns this week. In picture: Committee members Chrissie Ringrose and Mike Coope

More than 120 scarecrows will take over the village, displayed on three routes.

A notice from the organisers said: "The road from the top of the High Street down to the junction of Hall End Close will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 6pm."

Trail guides will be available to purchase for £3 from the main car park and at Pattingham Village Hall, with routes divided into three trails for easy navigation. For children, a quiz and a special scarecrow badge will be on sale for £1 each.

The scarecrows, created by local residents, will be judged across the weekend - with some designs promising laughs, surprises, and impressive creativity.

Pattingham Scarecrow Festival runs from Friday to Sunday

In 2023, the sixth edition of the festival raised an impressive £13,500. Proceeds were used to support key community projects including the purchase and installation of new curtains at Pattingham Village Hall, the completion of the West End Door project at St Chad’s Church, and funding for Chad’s CofE First School.

Two special evening events will run alongside the scarecrow trail, including a barn dance and hog roast at Pattingham Village Hall on Friday, from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15.

Pattingham Scarecrow Festival returns this week

Then on Saturday St Chad's Church is hosting a brass band concert. Tickets also cost £15.

On Saturday, visitors are also invited to attend St Chad’s CofE First School Country Fair from 1pm to 5pm, featuring a selection of children’s stalls and activities, including the chance to meet alpacas.

Parking

A large main car park, with capacity for 1,000 vehicles, is located on Patshull Road, a short walk from the village, and will be signposted and staffed throughout the weekend. A designated disabled car park will be available behind the village hall.

To enhance safety and allow for food and activity stalls, a section of the high street will be closed between the top of the road and Hall End Close from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Pattingham Scarecrow Festival returns this week

Food

Visitors can expect a wide variety of refreshments at local pubs, coffee shops, and food stalls located at the Pigot Arms car park, including hog roast, chicken and beef yorkshire wraps, pizzas, fish & chips, sandwiches and cakes, tea, coffee, burgers, and bar services.

For information about the barn dance, call 07968 891927.

For information about the brass band concert, call 07757 688518.