Villagers welcome a new village hall

VH trustee Judith Gibbins, Cllr Richard Marshall and trustee Heather Thomas

After several years of hard work, the refurbished Beckbury Village Hall was finally opened to the local community last Saturday, September 25.

Councillor Richard Marshall declared the hall open and described the work done in bringing it back to life as a tremendous effort which demonstrated that community spirit is not dead.

Over the past five years, funds of around £115,000 have been raised to completely refurbish the near derelict hall. A new roof, floor, kitchen, toilets, electrics and insulation has been installed.

Chair of the hall trusteers, Ian Field, said: "After years of hard work and the generosity of many funders, Beckbury Village Hall is now a superb facility available for individuals, groups, one-off celebrations, weddings, wakes, commercial and business bookings."

Around 70 parishioners and friends attended the opening ceremony where they were entertained by the Eureka Jazz Band and browsed the exhibition of old photographs of the area.