FOR SALE: Fancy buying The West Wing for a cool £1.3m?

The country residence, near Pattingham, which was built in 1750, is steeped in history and has been up for sale since September.

The property which boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three lounge areas is being marked by Savills estate agents for £1,350,000.

The master bedroom. Photo: Savills

It is also kitted out with a gym, sauna and wet room.

The house also offers views over the Crown Estate-owned Patshull Estate – which is still on the market after nearly a year for a staggering £32.5 million.

Speaking about the Patshull Park property, Tony Morris-Eyton, from Savills, said: "The West Wing, originally part of Patshull Hall, is rich in heritage and Grade I-listed.

"The house was built circa 1750 by James Gibbs, one of Britain's most influential architects of the Georgian era.

The drawing room. Photo: Savills

"Commissioned by Sir John Astley the house replaced the original moated 13th century manor house set in a medieval deer park formerly belonging to Robert de Stafford.

"While the house was virtually new it was sold for a said sum of 100,000 guineas to Sir George Pigot, Lord Mayor of Bridgnorth, later Governor of Madras and owner of the famous Pigot diamond. He engaged Lancelot (Capability) Brown to landscape the park, described by one commentator as 'the most accomplished and delicious'.

"Later to be owned by the Earls of Dartmouth for over a hundred years, the surrounding estate was gifted to the Crown in 1958 in lieu of death duties.

The roof area of the west wing. Photo: Savills

"Today the West Wing still has great presence and has undergone an extensive programme of restoration by the current owners.

"The West Wing is an exceptionally gracious house which has been sympathetically renovated by the current owners to an extremely high standard.

"With a remarkable attention to detail, they have retained original period features to produce immaculate accommodation which is also practical for today's modern family living.

"The impressive monolithic proportions throughout the house give a feeling of light and space and the views from the breakfast kitchen/family room over the rear gardens and countryside beyond are breathtaking."

The modern kitchen. Photo: Savills

Patshull Estate remains up for sale

The Patshull Estate is located on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, surrounded by countryside between the hamlet of Burnhill Green and the village of Pattingham.

The eye-watering sum for the Patshull Estate buys 3,600 acres of land, three equipped farms, five farm houses and eight cottages for sale as one or as three separate lots.

Patshull Hall and the Patshull Park Hotel, Golf and Country Club are not included in the sales plans as they are not owned by the Crown Estate.

The Patshull Estate does take in the Patshull Activity Centre and the Dartmouth Arms pub at Burnhill Green but these are not part of the sale.