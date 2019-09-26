On your marks for last-ever Bells Run

One of the most eagerly anticipated events of its type in the area, the multi-terrain event on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border offers both 5km and 10km courses around the countryside of South Staffordshire and will take place in Pattingham on Sunday October 6.

Starting at 11.00am, race registrations are currently at more than 400 runners, which is up 25 per cent on last year’s entries.

The distinctive and collectable 30th Bells Run brass is now designed and being made which every runner in this year’s event will receive after the race and runners are being encouarged to sign up to the final few spots on the event.

The first run took place in 1990, and was organised to raise money to replace the old wooden bell frame in the belfry of St. Chad's Church in Pattingham.

This last race will be in aid of Acorns Children’s Hospice and St Chad’s C of E First School in Pattingham.

Runners can enter on line at pattinghambellsrun.com where full race details can also be found, together with race results after the event.