Much Wenlock precept to increase - here's by how much

Members met for a rearranged full council meeting on January 15 after it was postponed the previous week due to Storm Goretti.

Some town councils in Shropshire are increasing their precepts – the contributions that come from council tax – by quite a bit for 2026/27.

Much Wenlock High Street. Picture: Google

This is mainly due to higher expenditure costs and taking on services from Shropshire Council. Shrewsbury’s, for example is nearly doubling, while Oswestry’s is going up by 39 per cent.

However, Councillor Dan Thomas, the Mayor of Much Wenlock, said the council’s goal was to balance the need for the services it provides, but have financial discipline due to the difficulties some residents are facing.

“The town council has agreed to discuss services in Wenlock with Shropshire Council, but as a smaller town, we haven’t had any meetings yet,” said Cllr Thomas.

“We already pay for the library and contribute heavily towards the museum.

“By keeping our increase to just five per cent, this is appropriate and shows good fiscal management. While other areas have felt the need to implement much larger increases, we are proud to offer value for money to the people of Much Wenlock.”