Gillian Swain, aged 78, was a passenger in a silver Volvo XC60 which was involved in a collision on the B4380 at Buildwas Bank, Buildwas, near Telford, on December 27 last year.

Mrs Swain and the man driving, who was also in his 70s, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 3.30pm.

An inquest into the death of Mrs Swain was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury.