‘January is the perfect time to focus on health and that includes your pets’: Shropshire vet offers free wellness consultation for cats and dogs

Severn Edge Vets Much Wenlock in Victoria Road is launching a pet wellness campaign to help cats and dogs live healthier, happier lives, and to pick up on any signs of illness that will benefit from early treatment.

Throughout January, the practice is offering a free wellness consultation with a vet or nurse, as well as a half-price PitPat activity monitor for dogs, so clients can track and tailor their pet’s exercise routine.

Just like humans, pets benefit from a healthy lifestyle. Maintaining a healthy weight and staying active can reduce the risk of illness, improve mobility, and boost a pet’s overall happiness.

During each pet’s free wellness consultation, the team at Severn Edge Vets Much Wenlock will use a life stage assessment to review the pet’s health, based on their age. Each client will then receive tailored advice on nutrition, exercise, and preventative care to keep their pet thriving.

A tubby tabby

In partnership with PitPat, a leader GPS tracker provider, dogs will also receive a 50 per cent discount voucher to purchase a PitPat activity monitor.

Pet owners can use this app to help monitor and tailor their dog’s activity to their individual needs, as well as receive personalised exercise advice from experts.

Caroline McMillan, head vet at Severn Edge Vets Much Wenlock, said: “January is the perfect time for a fresh start and a focus on health, and that includes your pets.

“During the free consultation, we will carefully evaluate each pet who comes through our door to identify how their overall health can be improved and detect any underlying conditions early.

“Our team will then provide expert advice and support, to help every owner take those first steps towards a healthier lifestyle for their pets.”

To book a free wellness consultation, clients can contact the team at Severn Edge Vets Much Wenlock by January 31. Appointments can be booked by calling the practice or online at www.cvsvets.com.