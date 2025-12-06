86-year-old shows it's never too late as he pens children’s book based on Much Wenlock’s Olympic history

Thomas (Tom) Thompson is a long-time resident of Much Wenlock, and has just published a children’s book entitled Ruby & Rex – The Wenlock Adventures.

Inspired by the town’s Olympic heritage, it’s a heart-warming time-travel story about a young girl, her faithful dog, and a magical journey back to 1890 when Baron Pierre de Coubertin visited Wenlock — the event that helped inspire the modern Olympic Games.

After a lifetime as a chemical engineer, Tom said he has finally realised his dream of becoming a published author, proving that it’s never too late to follow your passions.

After he retired, the father of two threw himself into local groups and creative pursuits, finding new purpose in writing, music and art.

He sings with the Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir, plays guitar in local venues, and enjoys sampling cakes in village tea shops but he said it remained his ambition to write a book.

Ruby & Rex tells the story of an ordinary girl from Much Wenlock who finds herself in the middle of some very extraordinary adventures with her dog when they are whisked back in time to when founder of the modern Olympic Games visited Much Wenlock.

It is said that when Baron Pierre de Coubertin visited the town in 1890, he was inspired to start the Olympics after watching the Wenlock Olympian Games, which had been taking placed since 1850.

Tom’s book, which is aimed at readers aged 9 to 12 is available now at Amazon