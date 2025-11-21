The 'World's Toughest Row' challenge is being taken on by Jess Harvey, a GP at Much Wenlock, along with her teammates Gary Fletcher and Phil Evans.

The 'Wrekin Oarsome' trio are raising money for Severn Hospice and the British Heart Foundation, both causes close to their hearts.

The crossing in December next year will see the team row from the Canary Islands to Antigua and Barbuda.

Shropshire residents Gary Fletcher, Jess Harvey and Phil Evans are taking on the challenge

The challenge will be familiar to Shropshire residents, as teams from the county have conquered it before: the Atlantic Ladies completed the gruelling crossing in 2018 and the Wrekin Rowers finished their effort in 2022.

Dr Harvey, from Ironbridge, said: "We’re three plucky Shropshire residents hoping to take on the incredible challenge of rowing the Atlantic, raising money for Severn Hospice and the British heart foundation as we go.

"Both are causes close to all our hearts and worthy causes that are much in need of financial support to continue their good work.

"This is clearly a huge challenge and we have already learned new skills such as navigation at sea, radio use and emergency procedures including our life raft.

"It will be a huge personal challenge for me, learning new skills, pushing myself physically, psychologically and emotionally, and seeing what I can achieve in such a difficult environment.

"It’s a true opportunity to develop myself as a whole, and as part of this awesome team.

"There’s no-one else I’d want to do it with - these guys are the best any rower could want.

"We’ve also been lucky to already have had support from McPhillips and Roden Nurseries amongst other partners, and we are really keen to try and connect with any other business or individual who might want to be part of the journey with us - don’t worry, we won’t make you row!"

The group is raising money to get their boat to the start-line; learn more at www.wrekinoarsome.com, or email wrekinoarsome@gmail.com directly.