Shropshire equestrian charity launches appeal for funds to create new inclusive outdoor space

The Cavalier Centre, established in 1995 and based near Much Wenlock, offers a wide range of inclusive equestrian activities. Its purpose-built facilities enable people with disabilities to take part in horse riding, carriage driving, hippotherapy, horse care and other sessions.

More than 200 volunteers help deliver services at the centre, which is now seeking support through Crowdfund Shropshire for its latest project.

The charity hopes to create an inclusive outdoor space featuring fruit trees, bird boxes, a picnic area, a willow refuge for rainy days, a sensory trail and a camping area.

The new facilities would enable people with hearing and visual impairments to enjoy the outdoors, while also providing opportunities for children’s and youth groups to stay on site overnight.

A memorial garden will also be developed to honour important community contributions and celebrate the achievements of the service.

Shropshire Council and its partners have pledged £2,170 towards the project. So far, the crowdfunding page has attracted 52 backers, pledging a combined £2,803 of the £5,165 target needed to unlock additional support.

Councillor Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council deputy leader and portfolio holder for communities, said: "Please consider whether you can add your support to help this project reach its target of a little over £20,000.

"Just over half of the project costs have been raised so far and support is needed to bring this exciting vision for a new outdoor space into life."

Much Wenlock councillor Dan Thomas has also backed the project, adding: "I would encourage anyone living within the Much Wenlock community and further afield to support this vitally important service.

"Projects that offer people with disabilities the opportunity to participate in rural activities have significant benefits for health and wellbeing whilst building new social connections and friendships. I’d also like to thank all the volunteers and staff who are working hard to deliver this project alongside current services."

