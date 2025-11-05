I visited the 'happiest place to live' in Shropshire and found a postcard-perfect town full of friendly locals

Much Wenlock is the sort of English market town that could easily be mistaken for the set of a Jane Austen adaptation, or a Hallmark movie about a big city girl finding the true meaning of Christmas in her quiet rural hometown.

When the idea of Love Your Neighbourhood - this weekly series celebrating Shropshire's towns and villages - was first floated back in March, it was the first place I wanted to visit.

Much Wenlock

Writing about the best bits of Shropshire's towns is easy to do when the place looks like its leapt from the pages of a cosy crime novel.

Not only is Much Wenlock postcard-perfect - boasting timber-framed buildings, cobbled streets and incredible scenery - I discovered earlier this year that the people are hugely welcoming.

It therefore came as no surprise to me when the town was dubbed Shropshire's 'happiest place to live' last week.

Each year, online retailer Furniturebox compiles a list of the top happiest places in the country, ranking locations according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.