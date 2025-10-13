Firefighters called to flooded Much Wenlock care home after burst pipe

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call at 7.29am today (Monday) reporting flooding at Wheatlands Care Home off Southfield Road.

A crew from Much Wenlock Fire Station was quickly dispatched.

According to the fire service, a burst water pipe in the cellar caused flooding which affected the building's electrics and hydraulic systems.

Firefighters assisted in isolating the power supply and worked to pump out water from the property using a portable pump and small gear.

Crews remained onsite for more than two hours, ensuring the property was safe.