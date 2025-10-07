Councillors react to 300-home scheme planned for edge of Much Wenlock

Boningale Developments has targeted land off Bridgnorth Road for the scheme, which it says will include new housing, public open space, flood alleviation infrastructure, and landscaping.

The scheme includes up to 300 homes, public open space, and landscaping. Picture: Boningale Developments

An in-person community exhibition was held on Friday (October 3) at Priory Hall, with an online consultation running until October 17.

Following feedback, an outline planning application will be submitted.

Boningale Developments want to build up to 300 homes off Bridgnorth Road near Much Wenlock. Picture: Google Street View/Boningale Developments

The site comprises two parcels on either side of Bridgnorth Road to the south of Much Wenlock. The northern parcel lies adjacent to Much Wenlock Infant School and the residential areas of Hunters Gate and Forester Avenue, while the southern parcel is between Bridgnorth Road and Callaughton Lane.

The homes would include affordable properties, say the developer, designed to meet local housing demands and reflect the character of the town.

New and accessible public open spaces will be created, including parkland edges, children’s play areas, and green spaces designed to support local wildlife, and enhance biodiversity through additional planting and habitat.

The firm adds that the development will provide for community facilities and are keen to hear what may be of interest, such as a community orchard or trim trail. Meanwhile, a well-planted street layout with safe walking and cycle routes will shape the design, supported by a “modern and sustainable” drainage strategy.

Traffic-calming measures will also be incorporated within the site and surrounding area, says Boningale, creating safer, slower-speed streets for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Much Wenlock Town Council’s Planning & Environment Committee recently discussed the scheme and set out a number of proposals recommended to full council as a response to the community consultation.

Councillors were concerned about the appropriateness of the site and the impact of the housing numbers proposed on existing services and infrastructure.

“Insufficient information has been provided to fully assess the impact,” said a spokesperson.

“Matters of particular concern are the capacity of schools, the doctor’s surgery and public bus services (especially for college students).”

The committee added that consideration should be given to the problems caused by the reduction in natural landscape drainage, while also highlighting that there is no traffic assessment of the impact on the Gaskell corner and other roads in the town.

“This is significant in the light of large developments coming forward in the surrounding area,” said the spokesperson.

“Town councillors have previously expressed opposition to a roundabout on Bridgnorth Road and requested a staggered junction. A roundabout has been included in the design provided.

“There is concern about the negative impact of additional traffic on the mediaeval streets of the town.”

The spokesperson added that there is currently significant congestion around the primary school at the start of the day, so perhaps a car park or drop-off point could be provided within the proposed development.

A pedestrian crossing has also be proposed within the vicinity of the development as well as footpaths alongside Bridgnorth Road.

Meanwhile, the committee felt that little green space, public amenity space, or play area provision is shown in the design, and the housing design should be of an appropriate mix (including smaller, starter homes) with energy efficient design being a priority.

Anyone who still wishes to comment on the scheme can do so via bridgnorthroad.co.uk

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk.