Firefighters tackle late-night blaze at rural home

The incident took place on Kynnersley Lane in Leighton near Cressage with the emergency services alerted to the situation shortly after 10pm yesterday - Saturday, August 23.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent two crews to the scene, one from Much Wenlock and Telford Centre.

The incident involved a fire in a bedroom at the property, with firefighters wearing breathing equipment while using hoses to tackle the blaze.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the incident was declared over at around 10.15pm.