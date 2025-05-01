Shropshire MP visits Much Wenlock family business pioneering insulation for Britain’s older homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On a visit to Lime Green Products in Much Wenlock on March 28, Mr Anderson learnt how the family-run business has established itself as the UK's foremost manufacturer of lime plasters, mortars and renders.

Now, Lime Green is looking to play a vital role in insulating Britain's 26 million homes – in particular the 8 million which are solid wall construction that need a different approach to modern structures.

Lime Green has designed ‘Warmshell’, a natural wood fibre insulation system that in conjunction with its lime products eradicates cold and damp, and increases energy efficiency.

Mr Anderson was given a tour of the state-of-the-art mixing plant, which continues over 500 years of lime production on Wenlock Edge - a limestone escarpment created 400 million years ago.

A £500,000 investment has seen the business upgrade the plant, acquire a second site and expand training facilities.

During his visit, Mr Anderson also spoke with founder Simon Ayres while touring the facility to observe the recent expansions and advancements in the factory.

Having been recommended by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, Lime Green's products have been used on some of Britain's best-known historical buildings and ecological developments.

Its mortar was an integral part of the St James’s Piccadilly Show Garden at RHS Chelsea, which won gold.

The enterprise has also supplied mortar for the Tower of London Super Bloom project, while its render was used on repairs at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London.

As well as important landmarks, Lime Green's products are also used extensively on residential properties throughout the UK.

Lime Green’s Warmshell wood-fibre boards are created from waste softwood materials like sawdust and wood chips transformed into eco-friendly sturdy boards. Lime Green is the only UK company to have developed a complete system suitable for solid wall buildings. It is now the most tested and certified solid wall insulation system in the UK.

In March, Mr Anderson called on ministers to publish a rural homes insulation plan, supporting England's nine million homes that were built before 1945 - many of which are in rural areas like South Shropshire.

In response the Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh MP said: "There is no “one-size-fits-all" approach to tackle the UK’s diverse building stock, and as part of this we recognise the need to ensure more historic buildings have the right energy efficiency and low carbon heating measures to achieve Net Zero."

Stuart Anderson MP said: "South Shropshire is home to many remarkable businesses.

"Lime Green in Much Wenlock is a truly pioneering family-run enterprise that holds the key to making older homes more energy efficient.

"Having been recommended by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, Lime Green's products have been used on some of Britain's best-known historical buildings and ecological developments – from country cottages to Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

"They are now the country's foremost provider of lime-based products and will play a pivotal role in insulating Britain's homes.

"This includes England's nine million homes that were built before 1945 – many of which are in rural areas like South Shropshire. Their lime-based solutions can be used on historical buildings to preserve their breathability while providing much-needed insulation.

"They are committed to maintaining their presence in Much Wenlock, and I sincerely wish they succeed.

"I have called on the Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh MP to set out details on how the government can help family-run enterprises like these scale-up their business model so they can contribute to this end.

"I have also invited her to visit the site so that she can see this pioneering work in person."

Simon Ayres, founder of Lime Green said: "Old buildings hold a charm and character but restoring and maintaining them takes a delicate balance—starting with the right materials.

"This is why it's absolutely critical that any work done—whether insulation, plastering, painting, or rendering—preserves this 'breathability.' Enter Lime Green's innovative products, like our Warmshell Natural Woodfibre Insulation System.

"The most tested and certified solid wall insulation system in the UK. Not only does it protect the building, but it ensures that these historic structures stay warm, dry, and as energy efficient as possible—without compromising their timeless beauty!"