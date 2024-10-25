School pupils in Much Wenlock build harvest donation tower for local food bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each class at Much Wenlock Primary School were challenged to build the highest harvest tower with donations, all for Bridgnorth Food Bank.

Years 4 and 5 were crowned the winners of the challenge and awarded an extra 15 minutes at break time.

Food bank manager at Bridgnorth Food Bank, Liz Bird, visited the school to collect donations and gave a powerful talk about the impact of food donations in the local community. Children at the primary school learned that the food bank was accessed by 125 people including 56 children the day before Liz's visit.

Harvest towers at Much Wenlock Primary School.

Deputy Headteacher at Much Wenlock Primary School, Rachel Howell-James, said: "The children were so kind, demonstrating beautiful Wenlock listening. They were respectful and showed how much they cared with thoughtful questions and responses."

Much Wenlock Primary School - part of the 3-18 Education Trust - is hosting open mornings on November 14 and 28 for any parents who are looking for places in reception or other year groups for their children.

Details and further information is available on the school's website.