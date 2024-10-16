Shropshire Star
Vintage traction engine surprises shoppers as it stops off at Shropshire town's high street pub

Shoppers in a Shropshire town were treated to an unusual sight when a traction engine trundled down the high street and stopped off at a pub.

By Richard Williams
Published

The 1913 Marshall Compound Steam Tractor parked up outside the George & Dragon in Much Wenlock High Street on Sunday, to the amazement of drinkers.

The surprise visitor in Much Wenlock (picture: Sophie Eades)

Sophie Eades, who had popped into Much Wenlock to visit the shops, took a snap of the five-ton vehicle outside the pub.

She said: “What a lovely surprise when I popped to the shop earlier.”

Other onlookers said the traction engine driver was waving as he trundled down High Street, before stopping briefly outside the George & Dragon at 4pm.

It then pulled off again with a “lot of rattling and hissing from the engine”.

The steam engine is believed to belong to a local enthusiast from the County of Salop Steam Engine Society.

