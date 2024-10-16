Vintage traction engine surprises shoppers as it stops off at Shropshire town's high street pub
Shoppers in a Shropshire town were treated to an unusual sight when a traction engine trundled down the high street and stopped off at a pub.
The 1913 Marshall Compound Steam Tractor parked up outside the George & Dragon in Much Wenlock High Street on Sunday, to the amazement of drinkers.
Sophie Eades, who had popped into Much Wenlock to visit the shops, took a snap of the five-ton vehicle outside the pub.
She said: “What a lovely surprise when I popped to the shop earlier.”
Other onlookers said the traction engine driver was waving as he trundled down High Street, before stopping briefly outside the George & Dragon at 4pm.
It then pulled off again with a “lot of rattling and hissing from the engine”.
The steam engine is believed to belong to a local enthusiast from the County of Salop Steam Engine Society.