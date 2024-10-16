Vintage traction engine surprises shoppers as it stops off at Shropshire town's high street pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 1913 Marshall Compound Steam Tractor parked up outside the George & Dragon in Much Wenlock High Street on Sunday, to the amazement of drinkers.

The surprise visitor in Much Wenlock (picture: Sophie Eades)

Sophie Eades, who had popped into Much Wenlock to visit the shops, took a snap of the five-ton vehicle outside the pub.

She said: “What a lovely surprise when I popped to the shop earlier.”

Other onlookers said the traction engine driver was waving as he trundled down High Street, before stopping briefly outside the George & Dragon at 4pm.

It then pulled off again with a “lot of rattling and hissing from the engine”.

The steam engine is believed to belong to a local enthusiast from the County of Salop Steam Engine Society.