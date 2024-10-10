Spoken word festival set to take to the streets of Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Get a Word in Edgeways festival in Much Wenlock will see a host of spoken word performers visit the medieval town from across the country,

The event, which takes place at various venue, including the town's Guild Hall, starts on Friday night goes on to Sunday, and climaxes with a sing-a-long in the high street.

Mayor Marcus Themans and Mike Rust ahead of the festival

Organiser, Mike Rust, said: “Our festival, held in various venues in Much Wenlock, will have events during the day and in the evenings.

“We have poets, storytellers, a ghost walk, an adult comedy and lots of workshops.

“Some evening events will be adults-only, the remainder being family-friendly. Within and across the town, there will be pop-up events. All locations are within easy walking distance.

“The event will close on Sunday with The Big Sing at the Corn Exchange, a just-for-fun singing performance from a male voice choir, including childhood favourites and sea shanties.”

Tickets for the event, which takes place from October 11 to October 13, are available at gawiefest.co.uk/