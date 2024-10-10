Plans to convert 'redundant' rural Shropshire pub into a home refused after 'deep concern' raised by community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In August, plans were submitted to turn the Feathers Inn in Brockton near Much Wenlock into a residential home.

The application stated that five failed attempts to keep the property as a pub have been made over the last 20 years, and the owner argued it was now “reasonable to look for an alternative use for the property".

However, the plans caused backlash from the local community. As well as attracting 46 objections to the plans, a meeting of the parish council to discuss the application was attended by 40 residents who reportedly expressed their "deep concern" over the potential loss.

The last attempt to revive the Feathers was in 2022 when chef George Cavendish took it over when the pub had a one-star hygiene rating.

The 33-year-old turned it around, and the food-orientated pub was subsequently given a four-star certificate and became one of the most popular country pubs in the area.