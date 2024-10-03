Overnight closures for road resurfacing work in Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The work will be taking place on Victoria Road in Much Wenlock from Monday, October 7 to Friday, October 11.

It will take place from 6pm to 6am each night and the road will be closed during those times.

Shropshire Council said that during the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

People have been asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

A statement from the council said: "During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to: Local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure (if applicable), pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians, and emergency vehicles."