Man accused of causing death of teenage passenger in single-car crash appears in court
A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a 17-year-old girl by dangerous driving.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sean Cox, of Severn Way, Cressage, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Cox has been charged with driving a white Vauxhall Corsa dangerously and causing the death of Madison Evans in Much Wenlock on the B4376 From Barrow Street End, at the Forester Avenue Junction to Broseley, on November 28, 2023.