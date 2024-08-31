Alcohol licence for town centre coffee shop set to be decided

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Applicants Andrew and Sarah Smyth have applied for a premises licence for alcohol sales at 58 Sheinton Street in Much Wenlock, opposite the existing Baker and Cook café-bar at 5 Shineton Street which they also run.

Shropshire Council’s licensing committee will meet at Shirehall on Tuesday to decide the fate of the application, which the applicants say will provide a complementary offer to the existing business.

“58 Sheinton Street Bakery and Bottle Shop is located directly opposite our already well-established sister café bar restaurant ‘Baker and Cook’ located in the heart of the beautiful historic town of Much Wenlock, Shropshire,” a supporting statement from the applicant says.

“The plan is for both sites to complement one another in style, quality and to provide and excellent service to the local community and for visitors to the town.

“We aim to provide a unique experience to Much Wenlock with a small cosy enjoyable environment. To provide a service to the local community and visitors that visit. To attract visitors to our town and encourage those to support our fellow local independent traders within the town.”

A licensing schedule submitted with the application states the new premises plans to open between 8am and 10pm every day with the exception of Sunday, when the business would close at 9.30pm. The applicants say they plan to open for casual style dining three nights a week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The scheme has received two objections, concerned with a number of issues including potential noise nuisance and antisocial behaviour arising from alcohol sales at the site.

“While economic growth is important, it should not come at the expense of our residents’ quality of life, safety, and community values,” wrote one objector.

“There are alternative ways to stimulate the local economy that do not involve the potential negative impacts associated with late-night alcohol service.

“We urge the council to consider the broader implications of this proposal.”

However, the application also received five representations in support, with supporters praising what they described as the “first class” existing business for its impact on the town’s economy and tourism trade.

“Small towns such as Much Wenlock depend on the breadth of local businesses to attract trade and enhance facilities for both visitors and the community,” wrote one.

“Baker & Cook has become a very welcome fixture in the town and as a resident I would be disappointed if its expansion was prevented by a few unreasonable objectors.”

Shropshire Council’s licensing committee will decide on the application on Tuesday, September 3.