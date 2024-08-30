Watch as six fire crews battle to put out Much Wenlock barn fire
Six fire engines raced to a barn fire on Friday morning after more than 30 tonnes of straw caught light on a farm near Much Wenlock.
Crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock and Telford Central raced to the blaze at Callaughton just after 7am.
A fire officer at the scene told the Shropshire Star that there were "approximately 30 tonnes of straw well alight" and a trailer parked nearby had also gone up.