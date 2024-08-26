Two vehicle crash in Cressage
Emergency services were called to a two vehicle crash in a Shropshire village on Monday evening.
The collision on the B4380 in Cressage saw three fire engines, an ambulance and the police called to the scene.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that there were casualties in the incident who were assessed by the ambulance service.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.