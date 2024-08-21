Plans to turn rural inn into residential home after five failed attempts to keep pub open

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than five attempts to keep the Feathers Inn in Brockton near Much Wenlock as a pub have been made over the last 20 years, and the owner has said it is now “reasonable to look for an alternative use for the property".

The Feathers Inn at Brockton

Richard Bowyer, who bought the pub in 2016 and also owns a pub in Cheshire, has said it is time to find a new use for the “redundant” Feathers.

In a planning, design and access statement sent to Shropshire Council, a representative of Mr Bowyer said: “At a national scale, the pub and drinking establishments industry has been subject to severe decline over the past 20 years.

“The subsequent effects are exacerbated for rural pubs and acquiring qualified staff. The property requires material levels of capital investment to bring it up to standard for continued public house. Given the lack of patron support which led to the property’s initial and continued vacancy, The Feathers can be considered to be a redundant facility.”

The statement added that there had been an “aggressive campaign” by Sidney Philips Commercial Estate agents, to sell the property, which has seen the price slashed from £895,000 to £650,000 but resulted in no interest.

It continued: “If the building is left unused due the lack of demand for the facility the structure may fall into disrepair. Since 2004, it has suffered five failed business attempts to create a viable income.