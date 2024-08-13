'Ello 'ello – stunning converted Victorian police station on the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Much Wenlock's former Police Station – which has been given a complete renovation and modern makeover – is up for sale.

Built back in 1864 the Sheinton Street building has a classic facade with striking black bricks set off by gault brickwork.

The Old Police Station in Much Wenlock has been transformed into a spectacular home.

The four-bedroom property is on the market with Nock Deighton – with an asking price of £799,950.

A listing from the agents says: "This grade II listed property been much improved and reconfigured over the years into a beautiful family home and includes a converted former workshop/garage, which now provides living accommodation that could be used for a dependent family member or potential holiday let.

"Accommodation comprises a beautifully studded entrance door leading to the generous and welcoming reception hall.

"This double fronted property offers a sitting room to the left, having an open fire with wood surround, flanked by built-in bookshelves.

"To the right of the hallway is the dining room, having an open fire with a Victorian marble surround. Off the dining room is an inner hall with guest WC, leading to a study/ bedroom.

"The reception hall extends further into the property, with steps leading down to the spacious breakfast kitchen having an extensive range of wall and base cupboards with solid wood worktops.

"There is an inset white Astra cast sink, energy efficient induction hob, integrated appliances including oven, dishwasher, Quooker hot water faucet and combination microwave oven.

"There is a utility room (a former 'prisoners cell'), having a broom cupboard, wall and base cupboards and work surface with plumbing beneath for a washer and dryer.

"From the breakfast kitchen is a snug/tv room and the original door allowing access to the rear garden and driveway.

"Just off the kitchen is a walled and crenelated courtyard area, the former exercise yard, which provides a sheltered space ideal for entertaining in the summer months. There is a gate therein allowing access to Sheinton Street.

"From the reception, the original staircase with balustrade handrail leads to the first floor and the landing. The family bathroom is stylishly presented and complete with a Victorian style suite with cast iron roll top bath, large corner shower and vanity basin.

"There are three excellent sized bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobes and the others having ample space for free standing furniture. There is a further shower room with vanity basin and WC.

"Externally, large double gates lead directly off Sheinton Street, continuing via a gravel driveway to a generous parking area for several vehicles.

"The property enjoys an enclosed lawned garden which has mature borders with shrubs, trees, a paved patio area with summerhouse and a timber shed. A Belfast sink with hot and cold water abuts the kitchen external wall.

"The detached annexe which provides modern open plan living and may be suitable for a dependent relative or holiday let.

"On the ground floor of the annexe is a sitting room with stone feature wall, wood burning stove and exposed beams. Beyond is a well fitted kitchen having granite worktops, breakfast bar, base cupboards with integrated dishwasher, oven, fridge hob and extractor.

"Off the kitchen is a utility Room with plumbing for a self-standing washing machine. On the first floor of the annexe is a double bedroom with built-in wardrobe and shower room including vanity basin and WC.