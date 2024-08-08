Widow of much-loved Shipton man thanks Shropshire business for going 'above and beyond'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Donna Fone from Shipton near Much Wenlock was left heartbroken when her husband, Don, died from a sudden heart attack on May 18 this year.

Donna and Don had been together for nine years and married for seven

While the pair had known each other since childhood, they only had nine years together after reconnecting in adulthood.

Before his death, Don was planning on building his wife the garden she had always wanted, with a new patio area and decking for a pergola.

But the week before he was due to begin the work, Don suffered a sudden and massive heart attack.