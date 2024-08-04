Town's toilets close after vandals cause substantial damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police say the vandals broke their way into the toilets at St Mary's Lane car park in Much Wenlock last week between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officers said the vandals "kicked a hole in the wall" to access the rear of a coin machine.

They made off with "an unknown amount of coins," police said.

West Mercia Police said anyone with information is to contact 101 quoting reference: 00097_I_ 31072024