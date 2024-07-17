Meeting hears town's housing and climate plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Much Wenlock’s Priory Hall hosted a lively meeting on Friday when local residents gathered to hear about progress of a review of the town’s Neighbourhood Plan.

The medieval town was one of the first parishes in England to create its Neighbourhood Plan under the Localism Act 2011.

The town council and many community volunteers worked throughout 2012 to produce a plan that was adopted as the basis for housing and employment growth.

The review of the plan covers many aspects of the original plan, which was adopted by Shropshire Council in 2014. It also picks up or strengthens others to reflect changes that have occurred in the intervening ten years.

The plan’s climate change policies were also being updated along with proposed policies to limit serious local flooding. These will encourage development located away from the worst affected areas. Nature-based steps to reduce flooding will also be supported.

Dan Thomas, chairman of the review’s steering group, and also Shropshire Councillor and deputy mayor of Much Wenlock said: “While climate change is an international issue, we have a part to play at the local level.

“Amongst other parts of the current policies we want to strengthen those on efficiency standards by encouraging development to improve their energy efficiency, insulation, and to reduce water consumption.

“We suggest that housing policies remain largely unchanged because the original plan was sound. Small scale rural ‘exception’ sites for affordable homes will be limited to 20 dwellings, and market housing developments will include 20 per cent affordable homes, both figures in line with Shropshire Council’s policy”.

Speakers from the steering group also covered good quality design - always high on the agenda in this historic market town and green and open spaces. Concerns about light pollution and preserving valued landscapes locally may be addressed by new landscape and wildlife policies.