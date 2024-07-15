'One way or another the funding has to be found' Olympic gold medallist jumps into help save historic games

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Sunday, the sports ground at William Brooks School played host to track and field events that were the climax of 138th Much Wenlock Olympian Games.

Each year, the games play host to hundreds of competitors who compete in a range of disciplines ranging from fencing, archery and tennis, to live arts and equestrian sports.

The games started in 1850 and were the the brainchild of Dr William Penny Brookes. They also provided the inspiration for the modern Olympics after Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, visited the games in 1890 - six years before the first Olympic Games were held in Athens in 1896.

The mascot for the London 2012 Summer Olympics was even named Wenlock in recognition of where the games began.

But the weekend's event could be the last time the historic athletic events of the games take place in the Shropshire medieval town due to problems with the running track in Much Wenlock.

President of the Much Wenlock Olympian Society and former Olympic triple jumping gold medallist and current world record holder, Jonathan Edwards CBE, who was in Much Wenlock for the games on Sunday, has said he will “play his part” in ensuring that funding is found to save the games.

Mr Edwards, who won gold in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, said he was “very proud” to be the president of the Much Wenlock Olympian and stressed its historical importance.

“Much Wenlock is incredibly important, fundamentally important. You can make the case that there would not be a modern Olympics without it.

"William Brookes' impact on Baron Pierre de Coubertin and the games itself can't be underestimated nor can its place in the creation of the greatest sporting event in world.

“When I first came here in 2007, I was blown away with its history and shocked that I did not know anything about it. This should be part of British history and world sporting history.”

Earlier this month, Helen Clare Cromarty, vice president of the Wenlock Olympian Society, told the Shropshire Star that the track no longer adheres to professional official standards, and needs around £200,000 to bring back up to scratch.

The Society is currently in talks with Shropshire Council, which owns the track, to explore any potential external funding sources that maybe available to save the games.

Mr Edwards said it would be an “unquestionable blow” if the games had to move out of Much Wenlock due to the track issues and he vowed to "play his part" to help.

“Unquestionably it will be a blow," he said. "I am currently sat on on the podium on third place stand looking out to a full playing field. It is the heart of the games for sure.

“The track might not be standard but it has a special place not just in British but also world history. One way or another the funding has to be found to keep the track open and I will play my part in that.”