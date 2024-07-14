Fire service administer first aid to dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were at Stretton Road in Much Wenlock at around 12.50 at the Cuan Wildlife Rescue Open Day.

Firefighters said a dog at the event fell ill and they administered first aid.

A spokesperson said that medical assistance was provided to the dog, which was fitting. A pet oxygen mask was used and the dog was left in care of veterinary nurse.