Shropshire Star
Close

Ambulance and fire service called after car rolls over

The fire service were called to help after a car rolled over.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

The incident took place at Shipton near Much Wenlock at around 6.03pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent one crew to the scene.

An update said one vehicle had crashed, rolled over "and come to rest on all four wheels".

The fire crew used small gear to ensure the vehicle was said and said those involved had been left in the care of the ambulance service.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular