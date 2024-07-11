Ambulance and fire service called after car rolls over

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place at Shipton near Much Wenlock at around 6.03pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent one crew to the scene.

An update said one vehicle had crashed, rolled over "and come to rest on all four wheels".

The fire crew used small gear to ensure the vehicle was said and said those involved had been left in the care of the ambulance service.