Much Wenlock neighbourhood plan meeting due to be held this week

Much Wenlock was one of the first parishes in England to create its neighbourhood plan under the Localism Act 2011. That plan extended to 2026, and the town council is now reviewing the plan with the intention of extending it to 2038.

Much Wenlock’s Shropshire Councillor and chairman of the steering group, Dan Thomas, added: “A lot of good work has been done already, and we welcome anyone with relevant experience and spare time to join our band of volunteers. We are keen to maintain the momentum and be able to present this to Shropshire Council in the autumn. If you’re interested, please contact the town council or let us know when you come along to the meeting.”

The meeting takes place at the Priory Hall on Friday at 7pm. All are welcome.