Shropshire couple bag £50,000 on Dragon's Den for dog smoothie business

Husband and wife, Ian and Louise Toal from Much Wenlock, secured an investment for their range of smoothie drinks for dogs on Thursday's episode of Dragons' Den.

The pair were offered £50,000 for a 35 per cent share of their company by fashion retail entrepreneur, investor, and reality television personality, Touker Suleyman.

'Furr Boost' came about after Louise's beloved Beagle, Phoebe, became unwell with bladder problems when she was 18 months old.

Using her technical food background, Louise started experimenting with protein shakes to help flush out Phoebe’s system and to provide her with the hydration that she needed when she was refusing to drink enough water, particularly in the summer months.

Each of the recipes contains real meat, fruits and vegetables, along with added oils and vitamins, to support the dog’s wellbeing in areas such as digestion, skin and coat, anxiety, metabolism and immunity.

The drinks can be served straight from the carton or frozen as an icy treat and are available in seven tasty varieties.

Commenting on their time in the Dragon’s Den Louise said: “It was pretty nerve-wracking having to present our business to the Dragons and they certainly put us through our paces, but we were delighted with the outcome.”