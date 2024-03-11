Young farmers make £1,200 after getting mucky for charity

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8bqkg9

Much Wenlock Young Farmer's Club delivered over 350 bags of horse manure on Saturday to the local and surrounding areas.

At £3.50 a bag, the group said they estimate to have made over £1,200 for their chosen charities: RABI and Lingen Davies.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The club's top table, Tom, Katie and Beth would like to thank all our customers for their custom and support and to our small but mighty club for all the members' hard work."