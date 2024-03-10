Three car crash closes road near Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the A458 at Harley Bank near Much Wenlock on Sunday at around 4.45pm following a report of a three-vehicle collision.

West Mercia Police announced the road was closed at around 5.15pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: "There is a road closure in place on the A458 Shrewsbury Road, Much Wenlock after the Stretton Road junction heading towards Shrewsbury. Thank you for your patience at this time.

Fire crews from Much Wenlock, Telford and Wellington also attended the scene.

According to traffic data, queues were building up in both directions due to the incident.

West Midland Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.