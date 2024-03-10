Police appeal after utility vehicle stolen in early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers investigating the theft of a camouflage green Kawasaki Mule are appealing for information in relation to the incident.

The theft occurred in Easthope, near Much Wenlock, between 4.10am and 4.30am on Wednesday, March 6.

PC Emma Strangwood said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information about this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website quoting incident reference 00046_I_04032024."

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org