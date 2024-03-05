Young farmers get mucky for charity in Much Wenlock

The Much Wenlock Young Farmers Club is holding its annual Muck Lug on Saturday, when members will be delivering bags of manure around the area.

The group consists of 17 members and is holding the muck lug to raise money for the Lingen Davies cancer charity and Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

Member Katie Ellam said the young farmers had already raised £1,300 for the charities but were hoping to increase it following Saturday's muck lug.

Last weekend, the group took on the unenviable task of bagging up several tons of manure that had been collected from a farm near Bridgnorth.

Bags of the top quality horse manure that can be used to fertilise gardens and allotments will be available from Saturday for delivery in Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Cressage, Broseley and Telford.

Bags cost £3.50 and can be ordered by calling or messaging 07788 829699.