Man escaped serious injuries in two-vehicle collision

A man suffered minor injuries in a road traffic collision near Much Wenlock.

By Sue Austin
Published
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/06/2023 - STOCK IMAGE - Emstrey Roundabout / Emstrey Isalnd in Shrewsbury. Ambulance..

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-car crash on the A4169 just before 7.30am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance service said one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was assessed and discharged at the scene with minor injuries."

A fire crew from Much Wenlock helped make the vehicles safe.

