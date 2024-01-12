Man escaped serious injuries in two-vehicle collision
A man suffered minor injuries in a road traffic collision near Much Wenlock.
By Sue Austin
Published
Emergency services were called to reports of a two-car crash on the A4169 just before 7.30am.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance service said one ambulance attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was assessed and discharged at the scene with minor injuries."
A fire crew from Much Wenlock helped make the vehicles safe.