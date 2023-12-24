Fire crews called out after candles set Christmas decorations alight in Much Wenlock

Thankfully the fire was out by the time the crew arrived at the property in St Mary's Road, at around 2.52pm.

Three crews were sent to the scene, from Telford and Much Wenlock.

An update from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire involving candles igniting Christmas decorations, out on arrival, inspection only, advice given."

The service said crews had used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there was no ongoing risk of fire.