Much Wenlock Swimming Pool closed after cracks discovered in pipework

The issue at Much Wenlock Swimming Pool was revealed during routine maintenance, says Shropshire Council.

In an update, the authority said that it was not sure when the pool would reopen, but that it would look to find a solution "as fast as we can" after the Christmas holidays.

The council said that the rest of the centre is unaffected by the issue.

A statement from the council said: "Routine maintenance on the filtration system highlighted issues with the equipment that will cause the pool to be closed for longer than was anticipated."

Councillor Robert Macey, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for culture and digital, said: "Our contractors were carrying out routine maintenance during which it was discovered the pipeworks had become brittle. It is not possible to reconnect the filtration system and therefore the pool cannot be used.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause, and it has come to light at a difficult time of year, but we will work as fast as we can after the holiday period to find a solution.

"Unfortunately it also means swimming lessons will not resume at the start of next term, but customers will be contacted individually. Clubs and classes that use the pool will also be contacted and all memberships will be frozen."