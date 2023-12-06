Festive treat for the 'unsung heroes' of unpaid carers

Much Wenlock community group 'Carer Connect' has held a festive celebration to bring to the end the first year of supporting unpaid carers.

The group was launched in April this year by community and care co-ordinator Jo Weaver-Jackson, after many carers were left feeling isolated with the loss of other local initiatives during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the group were treated to a festive concert courtesy of Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir.

Dr Jess Harvey, GP at Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice, said the group was a lifeline for many doing the hard work of caring for their loved ones.

Service providers at Priory Hall

Dr Harvey said: "Carers really are the unsung heroes of the NHS, as well as their communities. Often they can become quite lonely and isolated, especially in a rural county like Shropshire when they're sometimes living miles away from anyone.

"Groups like these give people that mutual peer support where they can meet other people in their situations and share their stories and experience but it also allows for signposting people towards additional help."

Carer Connect meets on the first Tuesday of the month, thanks to the support of the Much Wenlock Forester Charitable Trust.

Mark Laws of the Wenlock Foresters Charitable Trust at Priory Hall in Much Wenlock

Dr Harvey added: "There are things like this going on all around the country, and it's important for people to know that each GP has a community and care co-ordinator who are the ultimate black book for information for people who need that extra bit of support.

"And there's nothing they like more than people getting in touch with them."