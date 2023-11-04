Spectacular equestrian show announced for county

Equestra, led by show director Gallien Gautier, who has performed with some of the best equestrian arts companies around the world, will be bringing the 'Aura' show to The Cavalier Centre in Much Wenlock.

Mr Gautier will be joined for the show by a team of "exceptional performers".

A spokesman for Equestra said: "This fully immersive and theatrical production celebrates the incredible bond between humans and horses.

"The show will feature amazing stunts, trick riding, liberty, and classical dressage, performed by celebrated equestrian performers Mia Rodley, Greg Caruso, Florine Desort, Sienna Harrison, Edward Creamer and Mathieu Bianchi."

Mr Gautier added: "With Aura, we hope to evoke the emotions of our audience, sharing the unique bonds we have with our horses through a theatrical performance."

To complement the energetic performances, the show will also feature live music from 'Saxon Fire', providing a dramatic soundtrack to enhance the overall experience.

The spokesman added: "With spectacular lighting and stagecraft, the production promises to be visually stunning and emotionally captivating."

The performances will take place at 7pm on Friday, December 1, and 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, December 2.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.equestra.co.uk.