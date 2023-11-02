Shropshire artist named an official record-breaker after Lenny Henry 'paintathon'

Beverley Fry was among 149 artists invited by Sky Arts to join scores of other painters to complete a portrait of Sir Lenny Henry in under 60 minutes at the weekend.

The project was part of a Guinness World Records attempt to see how many artists they could get in the same venue in an hour to paint a portrait of Lenny.

The attempt was part of the celebrations to mark ten years of the Sky Arts show Portrait Artist of the Year (PAOTY).

After the portraits were completed, Beverley said the show's producer's had remained tight-lipped on whether the record was achieved.

But the Much Wenlock artist said on Wednesday that she had now received an official certificate.

She said: "It was such an exciting event and I'm proud to have been one of the artists who has enabled Sky Arts Portrait artist of the Year in their 10th year to be in the record books."

Sky Arts also confirmed the portrait painting event had been a record breaker.

Taking on Instagram, producers for the Sky Arts show said: "The #PAOTYWorldRecord mission is complete. Despite many technical difficulties on the day, we can't thank you all enough for taking part both in person and at home."